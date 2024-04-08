President Zardari To Address Parliament's Joint Session On Apr 16
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of the parliament on April 16, to mark the beginning of the parliamentary year, following the general elections.
The joint session of the parliament will be held on Tuesday (April 16) at 1600 hours, according to a President House press release issued on Monday.
He would address the joint session in pursuance of Article 56 (3) of the Constitution which says, "At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year the President shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons."
President Zardari summoned the joint parliamentary session in exercise of the power conferred under Articles 54 (1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.
Recent Stories
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Masses in Hazara division struggle to reap benefits of reduced wheat flour prices9 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations reach its climax9 minutes ago
-
CCRI urges farmers not to delay cotton sowing19 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 81,400 cusecs water19 minutes ago
-
Projecting biased narrative, India includes Article 370 abrogation in school curriculum29 minutes ago
-
Man injured during resistance in robbery29 minutes ago
-
Speedy car kills two motorcyclists49 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 97 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1049 minutes ago
-
Three robbers injured in encounter59 minutes ago
-
Clinic seald, Quack arrested59 minutes ago
-
JKNF calls on affluent Muslims to aid underprivileged communities2 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Javed Mahmood2 hours ago