ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to address the joint session of the parliament on April 16, to mark the beginning of the parliamentary year, following the general elections.

The joint session of the parliament will be held on Tuesday (April 16) at 1600 hours, according to a President House press release issued on Monday.

He would address the joint session in pursuance of Article 56 (3) of the Constitution which says, "At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year the President shall address both Houses assembled together and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons."

President Zardari summoned the joint parliamentary session in exercise of the power conferred under Articles 54 (1) and 56(3) of the Constitution.