Open Menu

President Zardari To Pay A State Visit To China From Feb 4-8

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM

President Zardari to pay a state visit to China from Feb 4-8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to undertake a state visit to China from February 4-8, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the president will hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders in Beijing.

The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation; counter-terrorism and security collaboration; the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

The two sides will also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.

At the special invitation of the Chinese government, President Zardari will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China.

The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting a deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

It also reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlighting their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.

Recent Stories

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning s ..

Japan launches satellite to have own positioning system

32 minutes ago
 TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build fir ..

TA’ZIZ announces $1.7 billion award to build first methanol plant in UAE

32 minutes ago
 Korean won dips to yearly low

Korean won dips to yearly low

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

10 hours ago
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

11 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

11 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

12 hours ago
 19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

12 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

13 hours ago
 OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan