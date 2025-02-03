President Zardari To Pay A State Visit To China From Feb 4-8
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to undertake a state visit to China from February 4-8, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the visit, the president will hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese leaders in Beijing.
The discussions will encompass the full spectrum of Pakistan-China relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation; counter-terrorism and security collaboration; the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and future connectivity initiatives, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office.
The two sides will also exchange views on the unfolding global and regional geopolitical landscape, and bilateral cooperation at multilateral fora.
At the special invitation of the Chinese government, President Zardari will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, Heilongjiang province of China.
The visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, reflecting a deep commitment of the two countries to strengthen their All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
It also reaffirms mutual support on the issues of core interests, advancing economic and trade cooperation including CPEC, and to highlighting their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability.
