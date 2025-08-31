President Zardari underlines SCO’s key role in economic connectivity, addressing common challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) contiguous geographies gave them a historic opportunity to work together for economic connectivity, address common challenges such as poverty, climate change, and bio-degradation.

“We have to make common efforts to address the challenges of poverty, and inequality. Only then we will be able to usher in true human security anchored in a just global order,” the president said in an Op-Ed published in China Daily on the occasion of SCO Summit hosted by China in Tianjin.

Over the past several years, he said the SCO's performance in countering terrorism, curbing transnational crimes especially drug trafficking, had been impressive.

“The summit in Tianjin gives us a platform to chart a roadmap for the next decade of holistic development for SCO members,” he added.

The president congratulated President Xi Jinping on hosting the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the largest gathering of leaders since its inception, in the beautiful city of Tianjin.

He further observed that when the SCO started it was but a sapling; but now it became a strong and tall tree joining nations to foster cross-regional peace, stability and prosperity.

“These goals cannot be achieved until SCO members collectively combat the three evils of terrorism, extremism and separatism that threaten to throw our world into a state of anarchy. In a short span of time, it has become the largest regional organization comprising nearly 80 percent of the Eurasian landmass and 40 percent of global population. It is inclusive and still growing,” he added.

One of the pressing tasks for the Summit is to promote and practice true multilateralism covering not just peace and security but economic, financial, commercial and technological ties amongst nations, the president stressed.

President Zardari said it was their obligation to strengthen global institutions. This would help us contain and control volatility in international markets and ensure stability.

In 2024, he said China's trade with SCO nations rose to a whopping half a trillion Dollars, which was a proof of the Organization's growing heft.

By now, he said the world knew the SCO was not a security alliance; it was an Organization to serve humanity through economic collaboration and promotion of understanding among nations.

“We in Pakistan fully endorse China's vision to pursue the "Shanghai Spirit" under the banner of the SCO that gives Eurasia and all nations a framework of mutual trust, sovereign equality, and shared development,” he added.

The president also recalled his frequent visits to China in the past several decades, adding “I have always considered China my home away from home.”

The president wished China success, under President Xi's leadership, in advancing the core agenda of the SCO Summit.

“President Xi's vision of "a community with a shared future for humanity" fits perfectly into the overarching goals the organization has created for itself over the decades,” he added.

About bilateral ties between the two countries, the president wrote that they took pride in China's rise and leadership at the regional and global stage.

“The relationship between our two countries is second to none and the stuff of legends that is envied by other nations. It has both depth and longevity. Our strategic cooperative partnership has been viewed and validated globally this year. We stand by and support each other on our respective core issues and common cardinal principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence,” he added.

The president further said that the two countries worked closely in the international forums and China had always been on Pakistan's side in the most difficult times of their history. ‘Pakistan and China are indeed "iron brothers".’

He said that in more than a dozen visits to China, he had the privilege of working with the Chinese leadership, especially President Xi, for the seminal conceptualization of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and its launch.

The CPEC now had become the hallmark of their friendship and a symbol of growth of Pakistan's economy.

“My visit to China in February this year reinforced my conviction that although together we have made huge strides, we are destined to play an even bigger role to strengthen our bilateral ties in diverse fields – defense, cybersecurity, new technologies, energy – and make our regions both conduits and destinations for commerce and shared prosperity,” he added.