President Zardari Visits Baloo Ja Quba, Offers Fatiha At His Parents' Graves

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 08:50 PM

President Zardari visits Baloo ja Quba, offers Fatiha at his parents' graves

NAWAB SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday visited his ancestral graveyard at Baloo Ja Quba in Nawabshah and offered Fatiha at the graves of his parents.

The president, accompanied by his sister Faryal Talpur, also showered flower petals at the graves of his mother Begum Bilqis Sultana and father Hakim Ali Zardari.

Besides placing flowers on the graves of other loved ones and relatives in the Baloo Ja Quba Graveyard, he prayed for their salvation.

