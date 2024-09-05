President Zardari Visits Family Of Martyred Captain Qureshi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit on Thursday to the family of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, who was recently martyred in Balochistan.
During his visit, he expressed his profound condolences to the grieving family. He prayed for elevation of ranks of Captain Muhammad Ali in Jannah. He paid tribute to Captain Qureshi's courage and dedication, recognising his invaluable contributions to the nation's fight against terrorism.
President Zardari highlighted the significant sacrifices made by many young individuals in the battle against terrorism and noted that former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also a martyr in this war against terror.
The president reassured the nation of unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, emphasising that efforts would continue till the threat was completely removed. He praised Captain Qureshi’s family for their patriotism and selflessness and affirmed that the sacrifices of martyrs and their families would always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat launches anti-polio campaign7 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority clears dog meat rumour10 seconds ago
-
SU announces "Academic Convocation 2019-2023" in October13 seconds ago
-
Police arrest 11 gamblers, recover gambling cards, bet money15 seconds ago
-
DIG Larkana says overall law, order situation improved26 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Larkana for eridication Polio in Larkana30 seconds ago
-
ATC sentenced to death accused Ihtisham34 seconds ago
-
Alhamra to hold calligraphy competition37 seconds ago
-
Over 9.4mln children to be immunized in 7-day43 seconds ago
-
Owners found guilty of renting out places to beggars10 minutes ago
-
KP govt to take up handing over of USC to KP with federal govt: Muzamil Aslam10 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite two lost brothers with family10 minutes ago