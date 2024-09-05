Open Menu

President Zardari Visits Family Of Martyred Captain Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

President Zardari visits family of martyred Captain Qureshi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari visited on Thursday the residence of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, who was recently martyred in Balochistan, and offered his profound condolences to his family.

The President prayed for elevation of ranks of Captain Muhammad Ali in Jannah. Recognising his sacrifices and contributions for the nation, he paid tributes to Captain Qureshi's courage, bravery and dedication.

President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the security forces in the fight against terrorism and noted that former prime minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was also martyred at the hands of terrorists.

The president reassured the nation of unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, emphasising that efforts would continue till the menace was completely eliminated.

He lauded Captain Qureshi’s family for their patriotism and selflessness and said that the sacrifices of martyrs and their families would always be remembered by the nation.

