Open Menu

President Zardari Visits Memorial Of First National Congress Of CPC In Shanghai

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

President Zardari visits memorial of first National Congress of CPC in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday visited the Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai. He was accompanied by First Lady, Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Located in Shanghai’s historic French Concession, the Memorial preserves the site where the CPC held its founding congress in July 1921. The president toured the original shikumen-style building and the adjoining exhibition hall showcasing historical relics and documents.

Some 104 years ago, the Party’s first Congress was held here, attended by 13 leaders including Chairman Mao Zedong. It was here that the Party was founded, which first achieved independence, lifted China out of poverty and backwardness, and has today transformed it into a major military, technological, and economic power.

“It is an honour to visit this historical site where the Communist Party of China was founded.

I convey the respect of the people of Pakistan for China’s journey to becoming a major global power. This friendship, nurtured by the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, has grown rapidly and remains an all-weather partnership. Our historic ties will continue to strengthen and flourish, President Zardari remarked in the visitors’ book.

The president appreciated the preservation of the site and noted that it offered insight into the early struggles that shaped modern China. The Memorial is recognised as a national cultural heritage site and is one of Shanghai’s leading historical landmarks.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Information & Transport, Govt. of Sindh, Syed Nasir Shah, Minister for P&D and Energy, Govt. of Sindh, China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Jiang Zaidong, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Mr Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperatio ..

TRENDS, Arab Media Forum sign strategic cooperation agreement in research, media

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Heari ..

Dubai Airports completes installation of 520 Hearing Loops across DXB

33 minutes ago
 Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 7 ..

Gulf central banks’ net foreign assets hit US$ 761.9 billion: GCC-Stat

47 minutes ago
 Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real ..

Emirates tips-off as Official Main Sponsor of Real Madrid Basketball

47 minutes ago
 ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

ALEC Holdings announces intention to float on DFM

48 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar to attend Arab-Islamic Summit on Palestine crisis

54 minutes ago
Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustai ..

Masdar City reinforces global leadership in sustainable urban development

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother U ..

Social media star Ahmad Shah’s younger brother Umar passes away

1 hour ago
 Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationa ..

Aldar sells out 'AL Deem' townhomes to UAE nationals generating over AED1.8 bill ..

2 hours ago
 Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable ..

Space42, Viasat to launch ‘Equatys’ to enable global Direct-to-Device servic ..

2 hours ago
 du completes secondary public share offering with ..

Du completes secondary public share offering with final offer price of AED9.20 p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan