President Zardari Visits Shrine Of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

President Zardari visits shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar

Sehwan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari visited the shrine of the Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here at Sehwan Sharif on Sunday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and local leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party were also present on the occasion.

The President offered Fateha and laid floral wreath at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

President Zardari also prayed for the country’s progress and prosperity.

