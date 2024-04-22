President Zardari warmly receives President Dr Raisi

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that he was honoured to welcome President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, on his arrival at the President’s House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday said that he was honoured to welcome President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, on his arrival at the President’s House.

“We expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral ties and agreed to further strengthen our dialogue and cooperation to reinforce existing ties,” a post on the official X account of the President of Pakistan said.

He further said that Pakistan and Iran were bound by common religion, history and culture.