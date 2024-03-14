President Zardari Welcomes Interaction Between PM, CM KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday welcomed the recent interaction between the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
“It is high time we start thinking of working towards healing the divisions Pakistan has been going through”, he added.
The president said that he had always advocated for prioritizing Pakistan above all else, and it was time we gave people hope in the democratic process by showing them it could work. “This outreach is a good beginning”, he stated.
