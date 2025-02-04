President Zardari’s China visit holds great significance to bilateral relations: Chinese ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has said that President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China holds great significance in charting the course for China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation and guiding the direction for bilateral relations amid profound changes unseen in a century.

“This high-level strategic guidance provides fundamental guarantee for the development of China-Pakistan relations,” the ambassador mentioned in his article written on the historical visit of President Zardari to China, highlighting the importance of the trip.

He said that this visit presents an opportunity to advance the alignment of development strategies, enrich the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and contribute to a more balanced and inclusive global order.

Zaidong said that the China-Pakistan friendship is constantly tested and enhanced in practice. “We believe that during this visit, the two sides will demonstrate their firm support for each other’s core interests, highlight the essence of the all-weather friendship, and promote the steady and long-term development of bilateral relations.”

He said that China-Pakistan relations have great significance for regional peace and prosperity. Both China and Pakistan are facing the historical task of developing their economies and improving people’s livelihoods.

Ambassador said that taking this visit as an opportunity, the two sides will deepen exchanges of governance experience and mutual learning between civilizations, promote the alignment of development concepts and coordination of policy, continuously enrich the connotation of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and make new contributions to an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

He said that it is because President Xi Jinping and Pakistani leaders positioned China-Pakistan relations as all-weather strategic cooperative partnership that the bilateral relations have grown stronger despite global transformations.

Zaidong said that it is because of President Xi Jinping’s planning and promotion that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has progressed from the layout to a new phase of building the upgraded version.

President Xi Jinping and President Zardari have maintained close communication, reached important consensus and provided fundamental guidance on advancing our all-weather strategic cooperation, he added.

The ambassador said that as President Zardari pointed out, China and Pakistan are both at the critical stage of our development. Pakistan is striving for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, while China remains committed to the pursuit of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

“In this noble endeavor, Pakistan will always be China’s ironclad brother, reliable friend, and trustworthy partner.”

He said that practical cooperation in various fields has laid a solid foundation for the development of China-Pakistan relations. In the past year, China-Pakistan practical cooperation has moved forward steadily.

The ambassador said, “We speak highly of Pakistan’s unremitting efforts and huge sacrifices in combating terrorism, and it’s important contributions to maintaining international peace and security.”

He said that the all-weather friendship has laid a solid foundation for the development of China-Pakistan relations. As good neighbors, good friends, good partners, and good brothers, the peoples of our two countries have stood together through thick and thin, and our iron-clad friendship has withstood the test of time.

He said that at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to China from February 4 to February 8 coincides with the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s historic visit to Pakistan in 2015, as well as the joyous occasion of the Chinese New Year celebrations.