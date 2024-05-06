- Home
President Zardari's Visit To Have Positive Effects On Political, Economic Situation Of Balochistan: Ghazala Gola
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 11:27 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zarina Zehri on Monday said that President Asif Ali Zardari's visit would have positive effects on the political and economic situation of the province.
In a statement issued here, they welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari on his first official visit to Balochistan.
They hoped that President Asif Ali Zardari would play a positive role in solving the problems of the province and its development.
They said that when Asif Ali Zardari became President for the first time, he not only gave autonomy to small provinces but also announced the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan package for the unemployed youth of the province which provided employment opportunities to thousands of educated youth.
.
