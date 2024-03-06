Presidential Candidates Urged To Appoint Only MPs As Polling Agents
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the candidates participating in presidential election to appoint only parliamentarians as their polling agents.
An ECP spokesman said in a statement that Presidential candidates must appoint only parliamentarians as polling agents.
Furthermore, for the 2024 Presidential Election, candidates are required to ensure that their polling agents are members of the national or provincial assemblies, following Rule 32 of the Presidential Election Rules.
Additionally, Rule 15 permits candidates to designate polling agents before polling begins, who will oversee both the polling and counting procedures, with the candidate notifying the presiding officer in writing of this designation.
