Open Menu

Presidential Candidates Urged To Appoint Only MPs As Polling Agents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Presidential candidates urged to appoint only MPs as polling agents

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the candidates participating in presidential election to appoint only parliamentarians as their polling agents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the candidates participating in presidential election to appoint only parliamentarians as their polling agents.

An ECP spokesman said in a statement that Presidential candidates must appoint only parliamentarians as polling agents.

Furthermore, for the 2024 Presidential Election, candidates are required to ensure that their polling agents are members of the national or provincial assemblies, following Rule 32 of the Presidential Election Rules.

Additionally, Rule 15 permits candidates to designate polling agents before polling begins, who will oversee both the polling and counting procedures, with the candidate notifying the presiding officer in writing of this designation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance ..

KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims

16 minutes ago
 PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq ..

PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal

16 minutes ago
 NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition

16 minutes ago
 UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 mi ..

UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people

16 minutes ago
 Attock police apprehends three suspects

Attock police apprehends three suspects

41 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Kh ..

Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed

41 minutes ago
DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program

41 minutes ago
 NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12

41 minutes ago
 Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulte ..

Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic

41 minutes ago
 Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

55 minutes ago
 General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on ..

General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7

55 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospi ..

Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan