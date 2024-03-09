Presidential Election: Nawaz Sharif casts his vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Quaid of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), cast his vote on Saturday during the presidential elections conducted in the National Assembly hall.

Upon his arrival at the hall, supporters from both the PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) gathered around him.

Shortly after casting his vote, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left the hall.