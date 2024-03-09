Open Menu

Presidential Polls: Prominent Personalities Exercise Voting Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The voting to elect 14th president of the country continues in the National Assembly, with Abdul Hakeem Baloch from the People's Party casting the first vote, followed by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, presidential candidate Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ishaq Dar and Omar Ayub.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all preliminary arrangements for the polling process, which began at 10:00 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 4:00 p.m.

Two counters have been established in the National Assembly Hall for voters. Those whose Names begin with letters A to N are casting their votes at Counter One, while those with names from O to Z are voting at Counter Two.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, representing the ruling coalition, and nationalist leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, representing the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and other opposition parties, are candidates in the presidential election.

For the presidential election, the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court has been designated as the presiding officer for both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Senator Sherry Rehman has been designated as the polling agent for Asif Ali Zardari, while Senator Shafiq Tareen serves as the polling agent for Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

