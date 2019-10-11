UrduPoint.com
Presidential Reference Against The Judges: Justice Qazi Faez Isa Files Additional Documents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

Presidential reference against the judges: Justice Qazi Faez Isa files additional documents

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has filed additional documents including statements of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, debate on social media, statement on reason for resignation by former additional attorney general Zahid Ibrahim and press release by ministry of law and joint aviation unit in presidential reference against the judges

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has filed additional documents including statements of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, debate on social media, statement on reason for resignation by former additional attorney general Zahid Ibrahim and press release by ministry of law and joint aviation unit in presidential reference against the judges.

A 10-member larger bench of Supreme Court (SC) led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial is hearing the petitions submitted by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and others in presidential reference.Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) had filed reply in the court in previous hearing.

The additional documents filed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa have been made part of the case.

