Presidential Reference: Justice Qazi Faez Isa Files Objections In SC On SJC Reply

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:24 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has filed objections in Supreme Court (SC) on the reply of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in connection with presidential reference against him.It was said in the objection that filing reply by Attorney General (AG) on behalf of the council is violation.

AG is not authorized to file reply of council. No approval was given by council to AG to file its reply.It was further stated in the objection AG is bound to give advice to Federal government in legal matters.

SC had already given orders to take action against former AG Malik Qayyum for going beyond his jurisdiction.The reply said it was not in the powers of council to assign responsibility to AG to file reply.

AG Anwar Mansoor Khan represents federal government. AG should not become involved in such activity for which government had not assigned him.If no proper reply comes from SJC and secretary , the allegations should be accepted as correct, the reply added.

