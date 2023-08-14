Presidential Tamgha e Imtiaz award announced for talented journalist of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :On the momentous occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day, the esteemed President of Pakistan has bestowed the distinguished Presidential award Tamgha e Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) upon the internationally acclaimed journalist, Amjad Aziz Malik, in recognition of his remarkable and steadfast dedication to serving the nation.

A trailblazer in his field, Amjad Aziz Malik, hailing from Peshawar, has achieved the distinct honor of being the first sports journalist in Pakistan's rich 76-year history to receive a nomination from the Federal government for this esteemed Presidential accolade.

The Presidential Civil Awards are traditionally announced on Independence Day, with the grand award ceremony held annually on the revered Pakistan Day, observed on March 23.

Amjad Aziz Malik's nomination for the award stands as a testament to his extraordinary contributions and the impact he has made on the realm of sports journalism and beyond.

Amjad Aziz Malik's illustrious career as a journalist commenced in 1982, marking the beginning of a journey that would leave an indelible mark on the media landscape of Pakistan.

He began his journalistic pursuits with notable publications such as Imroz, Hurriyat, and Akhbar e Watan, eventually finding his journalistic home at Daily Jang in 1986, where he served with distinction for 16 years.

His unwavering commitment to journalism led him to Geo News, Pakistan's premier news channel, where he spent 12 years delivering exceptional reporting, particularly during tumultuous periods marred by terrorist incidents.

From 2014 to 2017, Amjad Aziz Malik held the esteemed position of Resident Editor at Daily Express.

Simultaneously, he has held influential roles as Chief Editor at Daily Kasoti Peshawar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Islamabad-based news website WE News, showcasing his versatile expertise and dedication to journalistic excellence.

Amjad Aziz Malik's profound impact extends beyond the realm of journalism. His role as an ambassador for sports journalism, his instrumental contributions to the growth and promotion of sports, and his unwavering support for athletes have left an indelible mark on Pakistan's sporting landscape.

An accomplished commentator, Amjad Aziz Malik lent his voice to a staggering 268 international hockey matches, earning the prestigious title of the best hockey commentator of Radio Pakistan for two consecutive years in 1999 and 2000.

His resonant urdu news reading on Pakistan Television spanned a decade, and his charismatic sports program hosting on Radio Pakistan endured for an impressive 16 years.

Amjad Aziz Malik's influence reverberates on a global scale. His dedication to his craft and commitment to fostering international ties earned him the distinction of serving as the Secretary General of the Asian Sports Journalists Federation (AIPS ASIA) for an unprecedented third consecutive term.

Additionally, he holds a coveted position on the Executive Committee of the International Association of Sports Journalists (AIPS), further cementing his legacy on the international stage.

Beyond his journalistic accomplishments, Amjad Aziz Malik's role in nurturing cultural exchange and diplomatic bonds between Pakistan and China is truly noteworthy.

He established the China Window, a cultural and information center, in the historic city of Peshawar, fostering a lasting bridge of understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

A prolific author, Amjad Aziz Malik has penned an impressive 17 books on a diverse array of subjects, with two more publications in the pipeline. His literary contributions have garnered him widespread acclaim and stand as a testament to his multifaceted talents.

Amjad Aziz Malik's remarkable journey has been punctuated by over 400 awards, both on domestic soil and on the global stage.

His remarkable portfolio boasts over 300 published papers and 50 brochures, while his extensive body of work comprises a staggering 8,000 features, articles, and columns.

Embracing a holistic approach to his contributions, Amjad Aziz Malik's influence extends to the realms of literature, academia, culture, and social spheres.

Notably, he introduced the vibrant art of theater to Peshawar, where he curated captivating stage shows, enriching the cultural landscape of this historic city.

Amjad Aziz Malik's legacy is a tapestry woven with the threads of excellence, dedication, and unyielding commitment.

His pioneering spirit and exceptional achievements have etched an enduring mark in the annals of Pakistani journalism and beyond.