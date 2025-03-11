KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Chairman Public Accounts Committee and PPP Sindh chapter President Nisar Khuhro on Tuesday said President Asif Ali Zardari's addressed to joint session of the parliament cleared all the rumours spread by some vested interests regarding canals issue.

The National Economic Council (NEC), ECNEC and Council of Common Interests (CCI) are the right forums to decide about establishment of the canals and right now these forums never accorded approval about it, Khuhro said while commenting on the president's address to joint session of the parliament.

He said Pakistan People's Party is against construction of the canals and Sindh Government had raised this issue with CCI which is the constitutional forum. Nisar Khuhro said there was acute shortage of water in river system and both Sindh and Punjab provinces are facing this shortage.