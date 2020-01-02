UrduPoint.com
President's Address To Parliament Witnesses Mixed Reaction In Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:24 PM

The Senate on Thursday debated a motion of thanks to express gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together on September 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Senate on Thursday debated a motion of thanks to express gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together on September 12, 2019.

Senators belonging from both sides of the aisle touched upon various issues which the president had mentioned in his speech including the government's performance on economy, governance, social development, accountability, foreign policy, Indian atrocities in Kashmir and media policy.

The House witnessed mixed reaction on the president's speech and the treasury lawmakers responded positively on his speech saying that his speech at the advent of the new parliamentary year was a roadmap towards strong and successful Pakistan. However, various political issues, constitutional matters and regional issues were also raised during this debate by Senators.

Taking part in debate, MQM Senator Muhammad Ali Khan Saif said those talking about restoration of students union did not take any step in this regard during their own tenures.

He said history should not be distorted and one should take responsibility of what they had done in past.

PML-N Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said the government should focus on providing relief to masses.

He said subsidies were given in various other countries and people friendly step should be top priority of the government.

PPPP Senator Behramand Khan Tangi said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been facing curfew for the last 150 days and atrocities against these innocent people should be effectively highlighted at international forums.

NP Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi criticized the government policies and said commitments made with the people of Pakistan had not been fulfilled.

Independent Senator Aurangzeb Khan said that Pakistan had got the sincere leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts for prosperity and development of the country.

He said intention of the prime minister was very clear as he wanted equality in society.

He also highlighted the issues in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanded to focus on education sector and development of infrastructure there.

Independent Senator Dilawar Khan also demanded the government to take concrete steps for the development of the country.

