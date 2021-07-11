UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presidents Cautions Against Issues Posing Threats To Country's Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Presidents cautions against issues posing threats to country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday cautioned that two issues posed threats to Pakistan's emerging economy, one, the current unrest in Afghanistan and the second, rising of coronavirus cases.

On his twitter handle, the president, however, hoped for peace and healing in the war torn Afghanistan.

While about, COVID-19 rising cases, the president urged the people not to drop their guard against the contagious virus especially during Eid ul Azha and stressed upon strict observance of the standards operating procedures (SOPs).

The president also tagged a graph showing daily coronavirus cases' spike in the country.

"Two issues that threaten Pakistan's emerging economy. One is unrest in Afghanistan on which we hope: Taliban & their countrymen find peace & healing. 2nd is possibility of rising COVID-19 cases. Be careful during Eid. This is in YOUR hands. Revive SOPs: Masks, Distance & Wash Hands," he posted on twitter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Twitter Sunday Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.