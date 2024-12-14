President’s objections to seminaries’ bill nothing to do with FATF: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday said the objections raised by President Asif Ali Zardari on the seminaries’ registration bill are completely “constitutional and legal”.

“In these objections, there is no mention of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), nor they have any connection with it,” said the minister in a post on X formerly Twitter.

He said it is not in the interest of anyone to politicize the constitutional and legal matters.

“Linking the registration of seminaries with FATF is nothing but a creation of complete imagination and speculation”, he said.

The Constitution elaborated the complete procedure for legislation, he said, adding the President objected in accordance with the Constitution and the Parliament would also rectify it in the same spirit.

The purpose of these speculations is to target the powers of the President and Parliament, he said, while urging the people not to criticize the issue just for the sake of criticism.