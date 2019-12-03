Presidents of APWC call on Sania Nishtar to seek partnership under Ehsaas

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Presidents of all Pakistan Women Chambers accompanied by leadership of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar here at the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

The meeting took stock of key challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs around economic activities in the country and explored options for supporting the Women Chambers under the Ehsaas that is the multisectoral antipoverty programme of the Government, said a press release.

The entrepreneurial women leaders from 11 Women Chambers all across Pakistan came to the table immediately following their interaction with Dr. Nishtar at the inauguration of a three day Third All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents' Summit (APWCPS) in Rawalpindi.

Presidents and members of Women Chambers flagged the need for institutional support to run the secretariats of the Chambers.

Dr Nishtar assured them that it will be explored at the highest level. Women Chambers were briefed about the new Financial Inclusion Policy of Ehsaas and Dr Sania assured them that a briefing will be arranged for members of the Women Chambers so that they can better understand how to access credit through the window of Ehsaas. In addition, they reiterated the need for support through Export Development Fund.

Dr Nishtar reassured them that this will be discussed with the Ministry of Commerce for further necessary action.

"In order for us to succeed as a country and grow our economy, we need many more women in Pakistan to have opportunities to learn, earn and thrive," Dr. Nishtar reiterated. "That is why, the Ehsaas launched National Poverty Graduation Initiative and the Undergraduate Scholarships Programme with 50% places reserved for women and girls."The entrepreneurial women leaders thanked Dr. Nishtar and appreciated the open-door policy of Ehsaas.