Presidents, PM Call For Taking Care Of Needy During Ramazan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2023 | 11:07 AM

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

President Arif Alvi says Ramazan-ul-Mubarak brings the message of sympathy, brotherhood and cooperation among the Ummah.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) Felicitating the nation on beginning of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged people to take care of the needy during the holy month.

The President in a statement said Ramazan-ul-Mubarak brings the message of sympathy, brotherhood and cooperation among the Ummah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said this holy month teaches us self-examination, disciplined life and sacrifices.

The Prime Minister urged people to especially pray for betterment of the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

