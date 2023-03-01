(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the President was sitting in a constitutional position and his rank did not allow for partiality.

In a series of tweets, the minister said the President should sit in the constitutional position and uphold the constitution.

She added that it was clear, the president did not have the constitutional authority to give a date for the elections.

The minister was of the view that such decisions and actions only to benefit Imran Khan's politics.