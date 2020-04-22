UrduPoint.com
President’s Son Awab Alvi Feels Himself Like Javed Miandad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:31 PM

President’s son Awab Alvi feels himself like Javed Miandad

PPP leader and Senator Murtaza Wahab says he may feel himself like anything he wants and can find thousands of Youthias on Twitter to tell him that it’s a six.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2020) Senator Murtaza Wahab jested President Arif Alvi’s son Awab Alvi over his statement that he was Javed Miandad here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, PPP leader and Senator Murtaz Wahab wrote: “Ur the President’s son u can certainly feel like anything u want. U can also find thousands of Youthias on Twitter who may tell u that its a SIX. Sorry if i may have offended u. Thank u & best of luck in all ur propaganda endeavours,”

Awab Alvi—the son of President Arif Alvi had tweeted earlier: “Today I'm Miandad , Cheetan Sharma to Miandad.

And it's a .... SIX,”.

Earlier, he had said: “With a smart lockdown strategy in place throughout Pakistan. Each provincial govt has the right to identify hotspots and enforce a curfew if it deems necessary. Good move by KP it may have a strong reaction by locals but it's needed in the battle against Coronavirus.

