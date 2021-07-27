(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday took strong notice of the harassment of a Hindu citizen in Sindh, which led to prompt action and arrest of the accused, Abdus Salam Abu Dawood, by the provincial police.

The President had directed Secretary Ministry of Interior and Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh for taking immediate action.

Dr Alvi said that as any unfair treatment with minorities was not only against the spirit of islam but was also a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, such incident brought bad name for the country.

He said that the country's Constitution guaranteed the protection of rights and religious freedom to the minorities.

The President said that with the minorities enjoying all rights in the country, steps were being taken by the State to protect those rights, a press release issued by the President's Media Wing here said.

He, however, added that curbing such incidents was the shared responsibility of all the people of society.

Meanwhile, President Alvi in a series of tweets posted also mentioned the incident and said he took strong notice of a video in circulation that showed a young Hindu boy being harassed in Tharparker.

Secretary Interior and Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh were asked to confirm and arrest the harasser, he added.

The President said that "Islam protects minorities. Our constitution ensures equal rights, freedom & security." "How dare anyone in this country violate our laws in such a manner. The State through Sindh Police promptly arrested the accused Abdus Salam Abu Dawood," he added.

The President further said that Pakistan had and would always ensure protection to its minorities as enshrined in the country's Constitution.

"Our society should remain alert. Such isolated ugly incidents are used to give a bad name to the country," he added.

The President condemned the incident and assured all citizens that the present government "cannot and will not allow this to happen".