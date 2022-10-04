UrduPoint.com

President,VP Chamber Of Commerce Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :President chamber of commerce Sargodha,Sajjid Hussain Tarrar and vice president Raja Sohail assumed the charge here on Tuesday.

On the occasion,President travels & tours Muddasir Khalid Warriach on Monday congratulated both the officials and hoped that the chamber of commerce would continue its work to uplift the Sargodha made products on international level.

