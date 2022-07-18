Presiding officer attacked by female voters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A presiding officer was brought to hospital after some female voters attacked him when he tried to stop them casting bogus votes at a polling station in PP-273 constituency in Alipur during by-elections on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 sources said, they received a call from a constable, Riaz, who informed them about a brawl at polling station No 47, Adda Bahar Shah, Seetpur school that left a man injured.

When Alipur rescue team reached there, staff informed them that some women had attacked presiding officer Sajjad Hussain when he tried to stop them from casting bogus votes.

The rescue team provided first aid to injured presiding officer and shifted him to hospital.