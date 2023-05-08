UrduPoint.com

Presiding Officer Register FIR Against Persons For Ransacking Polling Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 11:14 PM

The presiding officer of polling station number 6 of UC-119 of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Shah Latifabad has registered an FIR at B-Section police station, blaming 100 to 150 persons for ransacking the polling station during the voting process on May 7

According to the complainant Ismail Laghari, the accused persons forcefully entered the polling station and snatched 7 ballot books from the polling staff.

He claimed 11 members of the polling staff were present at the time of the incident at 11.40 am.

The ballot book bearing serial numbers 7,000 to 7,200 and 7,301 to 7,500 for the candidates of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Union Committees and the books with serial numbers 201 to 300 and 1401 to 1600 for the ward councillors were snatched.

The complainant said that the attackers left the polling station with the ballot books.

The polling on one seat of UC and one of the ward councillors in UC-119 was stopped after the incident.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned the concerned candidates and the officers for a hearing on May 11.

