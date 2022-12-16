Presiding officers assigned magisterial powers for capital LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday authorized the presiding officers, appointed for Local Government Polls in Islamabad, to exercise the powers of first class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 from Dec 29 to 31.

A notification in this respect was issued by ECP Deputy Director (Local Government Elections -ICT) Naveed-ur-Rehman.

The presiding officers shall exercise the powers of first class magistrate in respect of election-related offenses defined in section 169 punishable under Section 171, punishable under Section 174 of the Election Act,2017 and may take cognizance of any such offense under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The offenses will be tried summarily under the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.