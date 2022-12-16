UrduPoint.com

Presiding Officers Assigned Magisterial Powers For Capital LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Presiding officers assigned magisterial powers for capital LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday authorized the presiding officers, appointed for Local Government Polls in Islamabad, to exercise the powers of first class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 from Dec 29 to 31.

A notification in this respect was issued by ECP Deputy Director (Local Government Elections -ICT) Naveed-ur-Rehman.

The presiding officers shall exercise the powers of first class magistrate in respect of election-related offenses defined in section 169 punishable under Section 171, punishable under Section 174 of the Election Act,2017 and may take cognizance of any such offense under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The offenses will be tried summarily under the relevant provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan May Criminals 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

12 minutes ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.