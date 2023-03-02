UrduPoint.com

Presiding Officers Authorised First-class Magistrate Powers

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Presiding officers authorised first-class magistrate powers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has authorised the presiding officers, appointed for each polling station for conducting by-elections in 16 constituencies of National Assembly to exercise powers of first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has authorised the presiding officers, appointed for each polling station for conducting by-elections in 16 Constituencies of National Assembly to exercise powers of first-class magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898).

The ECP notified this in pursuance of provisions of section 193 of the Election Act, 2017. The powers will be exercised during by-elections, from March 18 to March 20 this year, in respect of the offences punishable under sections 169, section 171 and section 174 of the Election Act 2017.

According to the notification, these offenses shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provisions under section 190 of the code of Criminal procedure and shall try it summarily under chapter XX of the code.

The constituencies where by-elections were being held include: NA-02 Swat-I, NA-03 Swat-II, NA-05 Upper Dir, NA-06 Lower Dir, NA-07 Lower Dir-II, NA-08 Malakand Protected Area, NA-09 Buner, NA-16 Abbottabad-II, NA-19 Swabi-II, NA-20 Mardan-I, NA-28 Peshawar-II, NA 30 Peshawar-IV, NA 34 Karak, NA 40 Bajaur-I, NA 42 Mohmand and NA 44 Khyber-II.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Dir Karak Malakand Buner Turkish Lira March Criminals 2017 From NA-16 NA-19 NA-20 NA-28 NA-30 NA-34 NA-40 NA-42 NA-44

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai International Boat Show 2023

15 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor ..

Court awards life imprisonment to accused of minor girl's sexual assault

21 minutes ago
 Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is r ..

Concocted story about plot to kill Imran Khan is ridiculous: Minister for Inform ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt. to take strict action against those making p ..

Govt. to take strict action against those making propaganda against national ins ..

21 minutes ago
 Balochistan a beautiful place where people live wi ..

Balochistan a beautiful place where people live with love and peace : IG Khaliq

21 minutes ago
 HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of P ..

HBL sponsored PSL to highlight positive image of Pakistan: Ali Habib

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.