Presiding Officers Conferred With 'First Class Magisterial' Powers In AJK Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Presiding Officers conferred with 'First Class Magisterial' powers in AJK Polls

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 20 (APP):The powers of 'First Class Magistrate' have been delegated to all the presiding officers in connection with the forthcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to be held on July 25, it was officially declared.

The official notification has been issued by the Law,Justice and Parliamentary Affairs department on the move of Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile the power of first class magistrate has also been delegated to commissioned and junior commissioned officers of Pakistan Army to assist the police and administration to maintain law and order on the polling day on July 25, an official statement further said.

