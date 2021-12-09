Presiding officers in KP gets magisterial powers for 3 days: Election Commission of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday granted powers of Magistrate First Class to the presiding officers performing duties on the polling stations for first phase of local government elections, starting from December 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The power was delegated in pursuance of the provision of Articles 140A (2) and Article 2018 (3) of the Constitution and sections 6 and 193 (a) (b) of the Elections Act, 2017 and section 101 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013 read with of Rule-2 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Councils, Rules, 2021, read a notification issued by the election watchdog.

They would exercise power of the Magistrate under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 from December 18 to 20.

"The aforesaid officers shall exercise the powers of Magistrate First Class in respect of all offences under section-193 (a) (b) of the Elections Act, 2017 and chapter XIV of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013," said the notification.

It said the offences shall be tried summarily under the provision of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.