UrduPoint.com

Presiding Officers To Exercise Magistrate Powers On Re-poll In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Presiding Officers to exercise Magistrate powers on re-poll in KP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has authorized the Presiding Officers to exercise the power of Magistrate First Class at polling stations established for fresh or re-poll on February 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has authorized the Presiding Officers to exercise the power of Magistrate First Class at polling stations established for fresh or re-poll on February 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ECP notification, these Presiding Officers will exercise the powers of Magistrate First Class for three days from February 12 to 14 under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

It added such powers were given in pursuance of the provisions of Articles 140A (2) and Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sections 6 and 193 (a)(b) of the Election Act, 2017 and Sections 101 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013.

The elections were rescheduled in these Constituencies in the first phase of local bodies elections in KP due to the death of a candidate or a law and order situation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan February Criminals 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for resolving issues relati ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for resolving issues relating to Lawyers Colony on priori ..

1 minute ago
 Turkey Respects All Arrangements in Syrian Areas o ..

Turkey Respects All Arrangements in Syrian Areas of Hostilities - Defense Minist ..

1 minute ago
 New Biden-Putin Talks Possible But Must Come Under ..

New Biden-Putin Talks Possible But Must Come Under Right Circumstances - US Envo ..

1 minute ago
 UN Continues to Seek Solutions to Issues With US V ..

UN Continues to Seek Solutions to Issues With US Visas for Russian Diplomats - S ..

1 minute ago
 Four US B-52 Bombers Arrive in UK for 'Long-Planne ..

Four US B-52 Bombers Arrive in UK for 'Long-Planned' Task Force Rotation - EUCOM

5 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Says Talks on New Russia Sanct ..

US Senator Menendez Says Talks on New Russia Sanctions 'Have Hit Impasse'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>