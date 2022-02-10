Presiding Officers to exercise Magistrate powers on re-poll in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has authorized the Presiding Officers to exercise the power of Magistrate First Class at polling stations established for fresh or re-poll on February 13 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to ECP notification, these Presiding Officers will exercise the powers of Magistrate First Class for three days from February 12 to 14 under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

It added such powers were given in pursuance of the provisions of Articles 140A (2) and Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Sections 6 and 193 (a)(b) of the Election Act, 2017 and Sections 101 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013.

The elections were rescheduled in these Constituencies in the first phase of local bodies elections in KP due to the death of a candidate or a law and order situation.