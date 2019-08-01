Press club body meeting held in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of executive committee of Bahawalpur Press Club held with the club president, Naseer Ahmad Nasir at the club premises.

The meeting was also attended by the senior vice president, Iftikhar Mughal, vice president, Rashid Aziz Hashmi, general secretary, Mian Aziz-Ud-Din, finance secretary, Raheel Tahir, office secretary, Hamid Gulzar and members of the executive committee including Mushtaq Bhatti, Riaz Baloch, Qasim Bhatti, Alau-Ud-Din and Kamran Bhatti.

The meeting was informed that a delegation of Bahawalpur Press Club had held meetings with PRO to Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary Information Punjab and the officials of Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation.

"The government has assured the delegation that steps for establishment of journalists' colony in Bahawalpur would be taken soon," it was told in the meeting.