Press Club Delegation Meets RPO
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A delegation from the Press Club, led by President Abdul Hanan, met RPO Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan. The delegation included General Secretary Sheikh Muhammad Rizwan, Senior Vice President Asjad Munir Chaudhry, and members Imtiaz Chaudhry, Sufyan Waheed, Ashraf Qureshi, Asif Shahzad, and Ali Afzal.
The RPO congratulated the newly elected members and extended his best wishes. Addressing the delegation's questions, he shared updates on the Safe City project, stating that camera installations were underway and monitoring will commence after Eid-ul-Fitr.
To counter terrorism in Mianwali, checkpoints and police stations were upgraded with modern equipment. He emphasized a focused strategy to combat drug peddling and improve police investigations, ensuring offenders were brought to justice.
Discussing traffic issues, the RPO outlined police measures and welcomed the delegation’s suggestions for enhancing police station operations, promising to review and implement them according to the law.
He acknowledged the media's positive role, highlighting that collaboration between the police and media can foster societal improvements.
