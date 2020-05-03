UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Press Freedom Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Press Freedom Day observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Sukkur Union of Journalist (SUJ) on Sunday observed the Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of press and remind world of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

Journalists across the region held rallies outside the Press Club led by PFUJ's vice president Lala Asad Pathan to express solidarity with journalists across the globe.

Rallies/protests also held in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Noshehrofroze, Ghotki and other districts.

Related Topics

World Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kashmore Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 26,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on dissolving SC ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for day ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

5 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.