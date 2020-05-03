Press Freedom Day observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Sukkur Union of Journalist (SUJ) on Sunday observed the Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of press and remind world of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression.

Journalists across the region held rallies outside the Press Club led by PFUJ's vice president Lala Asad Pathan to express solidarity with journalists across the globe.

Rallies/protests also held in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Noshehrofroze, Ghotki and other districts.