Press freedom deteriorates in Kashmir after Modi abrogated Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The state of press freedom in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has rapidly declined following the revocation of Article 370 by the Modi-led BJP government, according to a local journalist and observer.

According to the reports, the region, long subject to restrictions, has seen further tightening of control over media activities.

Journalists report facing increased pressure from Indian forces, with many colleagues imprisoned. They are often compelled to reveal their sources and face travel restrictions. Local reporters say they spend more time avoiding scrutiny from various agencies than engaging in professional activities, KMS reported.

Saeed Malik, an experienced Kashmiri journalist stated, “When something big happens in Kashmir, the Indian public is surprised.

This is because when events are unfolding, no one is allowed to see them.” He added that the concept of press freedom in Kashmir has been effectively eliminated, noting that even newspaper readership has declined.

Journalists express concerns about their safety, citing the arrest of naturalized journalists like Irfan Mehraj under stringent anti-terrorism laws. “If politicians can be sent to jail, and naturalized journalists like Irfan Mehraj can be arrested under harsh terrorism laws, what chance do we have?” one local reporter remarked.

The current situation has led to fears about the future of democracy and human rights in the region, with some suggesting that if conditions persist, these ideals may further erode in Kashmir.