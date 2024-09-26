Open Menu

Press Freedom Deteriorates In Kashmir After Modi Abrogated Article 370

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Press freedom deteriorates in Kashmir after Modi abrogated Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The state of press freedom in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has rapidly declined following the revocation of Article 370 by the Modi-led BJP government, according to a local journalist and observer.

According to the reports, the region, long subject to restrictions, has seen further tightening of control over media activities.

Journalists report facing increased pressure from Indian forces, with many colleagues imprisoned. They are often compelled to reveal their sources and face travel restrictions. Local reporters say they spend more time avoiding scrutiny from various agencies than engaging in professional activities, KMS reported.

Saeed Malik, an experienced Kashmiri journalist stated, “When something big happens in Kashmir, the Indian public is surprised.

This is because when events are unfolding, no one is allowed to see them.” He added that the concept of press freedom in Kashmir has been effectively eliminated, noting that even newspaper readership has declined.

Journalists express concerns about their safety, citing the arrest of naturalized journalists like Irfan Mehraj under stringent anti-terrorism laws. “If politicians can be sent to jail, and naturalized journalists like Irfan Mehraj can be arrested under harsh terrorism laws, what chance do we have?” one local reporter remarked.

The current situation has led to fears about the future of democracy and human rights in the region, with some suggesting that if conditions persist, these ideals may further erode in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Democracy Jail Jammu May Media From Government

Recent Stories

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

12 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

24 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

2 hours ago
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan