Press Freedom Fundamental Of Democracy: PA Speaker
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that press freedom is the foundation of democracy and a guarantee of the public’s right to information.
In his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, he emphasized that a responsible media is vital for national stability, unity, and the promotion of public awareness, while free, impartial, and truthful journalism serves as a cornerstone for societal reform and progress.
The speaker added that journalists who sacrificed their lives for the truth are a source of national pride. Paying tribute to the martyrs of journalism, he stated that their sacrifices will never be in vain. He noted that the journalist’s pen is a powerful weapon in the fight for democracy, truth, and justice.
He urged that the government, institutions, and society as a whole must work together to ensure the protection and freedom of journalists.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan saluted all journalists who continue to stand firm in the path of truth and freedom of expression.
Additionally, the speaker extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), including President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat, and others.
He expressed best wishes for the new leadership and hoped the elected representatives of CPNE will play an effective role in promoting independent, responsible, and public interest-oriented journalism. He added that CPNE’s contributions toward preserving the dignity, freedom, and professionalism of journalism have always been commendable.
