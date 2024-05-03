Open Menu

Press Freedom Imperative For Just Society: Mayor Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 08:41 PM

Mayor Karachi and spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that press freedom was essential for a just society and People's Party has always supported the press freedom

Our struggle for press freedom and the betterment of journalists will continue, this he said in his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Day provides an opportunity for us to remember the sacrifices of brave journalists and to renew our commitment for making all possible efforts for press freedom in the country.

He paid tribute to the journalist community for their valuable services for the survival of democracy in the country and said that journalists who while raising the voice of one's right have never bowed down have in fact nurtured the high values of journalism and their struggle will always be remembered.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, free press has a fundamental role to play in building the best society and this fact is recognized all over the world. Freedom of press is also the need of the hour and an important step towards improvement which can pave the way for the stability of democracy and economic prosperity in the country, he said.

He said the government of Pakistan People's Party in Sindh has taken several initiatives for the welfare of journalist community.

