Press Freedom Imperative For Just Society: Mayor Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 08:41 PM
Mayor Karachi and spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that press freedom was essential for a just society and People's Party has always supported the press freedom
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Mayor Karachi and spokesperson for Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that press freedom was essential for a just society and People's Party has always supported the press freedom.
Our struggle for press freedom and the betterment of journalists will continue, this he said in his message on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Day provides an opportunity for us to remember the sacrifices of brave journalists and to renew our commitment for making all possible efforts for press freedom in the country.
He paid tribute to the journalist community for their valuable services for the survival of democracy in the country and said that journalists who while raising the voice of one's right have never bowed down have in fact nurtured the high values of journalism and their struggle will always be remembered.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, free press has a fundamental role to play in building the best society and this fact is recognized all over the world. Freedom of press is also the need of the hour and an important step towards improvement which can pave the way for the stability of democracy and economic prosperity in the country, he said.
He said the government of Pakistan People's Party in Sindh has taken several initiatives for the welfare of journalist community.
Recent Stories
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launc ..
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap1 minute ago
-
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General1 minute ago
-
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex1 minute ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister1 minute ago
-
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launch1 minute ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job17 minutes ago
-
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon17 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused17 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of district education reform oversight committee11 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC grants interim bail to Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema in 7 more cases1 minute ago