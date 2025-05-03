Press freedom is backbone of democracy: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that press freedom is cornerstone of any democratic society.

During a meeting in connection with World Press Freedom Day, he said that a society without freedom of expression is like a body without a soul.

He praised the journalists for serving as eyes and ears of the society and acknowledged their vital and commendable role.

He said that district administration is committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard press freedom and enable the journalists to perform their duties independently.

He also highlighted the importance of constructive criticism as a means of guiding improvement and said that journalism plays a key role in this process.

He also recognized the media as a central bridge in bringing public issues to light.

He also appreciated commitment and courage of journalist community despite facing numerous challenges.

He also stressed the need of mutual cooperation between district administration and media for result-oriented social reforms.