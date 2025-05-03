Press Freedom Is Backbone Of Democracy: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that press freedom is cornerstone of any democratic society.
During a meeting in connection with World Press Freedom Day, he said that a society without freedom of expression is like a body without a soul.
He praised the journalists for serving as eyes and ears of the society and acknowledged their vital and commendable role.
He said that district administration is committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard press freedom and enable the journalists to perform their duties independently.
He also highlighted the importance of constructive criticism as a means of guiding improvement and said that journalism plays a key role in this process.
He also recognized the media as a central bridge in bringing public issues to light.
He also appreciated commitment and courage of journalist community despite facing numerous challenges.
He also stressed the need of mutual cooperation between district administration and media for result-oriented social reforms.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Press freedom is backbone of democracy: DC2 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows to ensure safe patient care in hospitals2 minutes ago
-
President congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers2 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to accelerate development projects on N-25, West Sector2 minutes ago
-
AUJ organizes seminar to mark World Press Freedom Day12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police CTD conducts seven-day combat refresher course for Jawans22 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad intensify crackdown on violators across the district22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders for improvement in roads condition22 minutes ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished in Chibban and Mai Di Jhuggi22 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Australia's PM Albanese on re-election32 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation enters final phase in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Ne Estate Officer appointed to FDA32 minutes ago