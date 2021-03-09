Press Gallery played role of bridge between parliament, people: Speaker

National Assembly, Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Press Gallery is an extension of the Parliament which, bridge strong linkage between the Parliament and the common people

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of the Media Centre in the Parliament House along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, he said the Media has important role for portraying soft image of the country and to improve governance. He also mentioned that facilitating media personnel in the Parliament House would multiply their working capacity. Appreciating the role of Parliamentary Press Reporter, Speaker Asad Qaiser resolved to provide modern facilities and technology to the press gallery in the Parliament House. He directed National Assembly Secretariat to initiate necessary steps in consultation with Parliamentary Reporters Association for up-gradation of the Press Gallery.

Responding to a question, Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that opposition had created a false propaganda regarding vote account.

Raising question on vote count during vote of confidence in the presence of the whole National and International Media is incomprehensible. Responding to another question, he said that he had constituted a Committee to probe what happened outside or inside the Parliament House on vote of confidence day.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the role of Media in the democratic societies is of inevitable nature. He supported the freedom of the Electronic and Print Media that would disseminate democratic values in the society.

He also remarked that Media Centre was upgraded on the demand of Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA).

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, President PRA Behazad Saleemi expressed his gratitude to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for their magnanimous efforts to facilitate the reporters in the Parliament. He said that free and impartial media was imperative for making Pakistan a true democracy.