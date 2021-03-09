UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Press Gallery Played Role Of Bridge Between Parliament, People: Speaker

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:45 PM

Press Gallery played role of bridge between parliament, people: Speaker

National Assembly, Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Press Gallery is an extension of the Parliament which, bridge strong linkage between the Parliament and the common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :National Assembly, Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that Press Gallery is an extension of the Parliament which, bridge strong linkage between the Parliament and the common people.

Speaking in the inauguration ceremony of the Media Centre in the Parliament House along with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, he said the Media has important role for portraying soft image of the country and to improve governance. He also mentioned that facilitating media personnel in the Parliament House would multiply their working capacity. Appreciating the role of Parliamentary Press Reporter, Speaker Asad Qaiser resolved to provide modern facilities and technology to the press gallery in the Parliament House. He directed National Assembly Secretariat to initiate necessary steps in consultation with Parliamentary Reporters Association for up-gradation of the Press Gallery.

Responding to a question, Speaker Asad Qaiser remarked that opposition had created a false propaganda regarding vote account.

Raising question on vote count during vote of confidence in the presence of the whole National and International Media is incomprehensible. Responding to another question, he said that he had constituted a Committee to probe what happened outside or inside the Parliament House on vote of confidence day.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani remarked that the role of Media in the democratic societies is of inevitable nature. He supported the freedom of the Electronic and Print Media that would disseminate democratic values in the society.

He also remarked that Media Centre was upgraded on the demand of Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA).

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, President PRA Behazad Saleemi expressed his gratitude to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser for their magnanimous efforts to facilitate the reporters in the Parliament. He said that free and impartial media was imperative for making Pakistan a true democracy.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Senate Technology Parliament Democracy Vote Media Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Domicile, PRCs to issue after scrutiny

42 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan hears PTI's plea a ..

44 seconds ago

Trees plantation drive starts at medical college

45 seconds ago

Five sentenced to life in Turkey for Russian envoy ..

4 minutes ago

Luiz: Brazil's embattled working-class hero

4 minutes ago

Webinar moot describes IIOJK women as most torture ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.