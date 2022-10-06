Press Information Department restores its office in DI Khan

The office of Press Information Department has been restored in Dera Ismail Khan with the special efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Faisal Karim Kundi

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The office of Press Information Department has been restored in Dera Ismail Khan with the special efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Faisal Karim Kundi.

The PID office in DI Khan was closed during the tenure of previous government. However, Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi, after the formation of coalition government in center by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), vowed to undone the injustices with Dera district by restoration of all closed key offices.

With the special efforts of Prime Minister's Special Assistant, within a short period the offices of different departments had been restored in the district which were closed or shifted to other cities during previous tenures.

The restored offices included ptv news bureau, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) station, a smart booking office of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and PID regional office.

The nine staffers had also been deputed at PID regional office who will work under the senior officers of the department in Peshawar office.

The local journalists lauded the decision of Federal government about restoration of PID office in the district. They also appreciated the serious efforts of PM's Special Assistant Faisal Karim Kundi for development of the area.