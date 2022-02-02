UrduPoint.com

Press Photographer Abid Ali Passes Away Due To Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Press photographer Abid Ali has passed away on Tuesday. He was 40.

The deceased had been suffering from cancer for the past several months and had been shifted to Karachi for treatment.

The body of the deceased is being transported from Karachi to Hyderabad where he would be laid to rest in a local graveyard in Latifabad area.

The president Hyderabad Union of Journalist (Workers) Nasir Shaikh, Vice president Ashiq Saand, General Secretary Amjad islam and other office bearers expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of press photographer and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

