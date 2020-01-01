Press preview of painting exhibition on Friday

Painting exhibition titled "Defining Moments" by famous painter NusratJi would be displayed for the press preview here at the National Art Gallery on Friday (January 3rd).

Arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), this exhibition of oil paintings by the impressionist painter Nusratji will open for general public on Monday.

People from all walks of life including media have been invited to attend the press preview of the exhibition while the event will be open to the public on January 6.

The artwork aimed to generate positivity in the society by highlighting the issues of human rights, religious freedom and lack of tolerance.

Nusratji belongs to the genre of post impressionist artist and her paintings are an invitation to open communication with her perception and viewers' ability to grasp.