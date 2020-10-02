UrduPoint.com
Press Registrar To Provide All Facilities To Print Media Through One-window Operation: Raja Jahangir Anwar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:21 PM

Information & Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday said that Press Registrar would provide all facilities to the print media through one-window operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Information & Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday said that Press Registrar would provide all facilities to the print media through one-window operation.

He stated this while meeting with the office-bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) about Punjab Press & Publication Act 2020 at the committee room of DGPR, says a handout.

Director General Public Relations Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Group Editor 92 news Irshad Ahmed Arif, Managing Editor Express Group Ijaz-ul-Haq, Group Editor Express Ayaz Khan, Managing Editor Pakistan Today Yousaf Nizami, Managing Director Daily Times Kazam Khan and Director News Punjab Javed Younis were also present on this occasion.

Raja Jahangir Anwar informed the delegation that draft of the bill would be presented for the approval of the cabinet after taking stakeholders into confidence. He said it would greatly help redress the problems regarding issuance or change of declaration.

Under this law, Punjab Press Tribunal would be concerned against the decisions of Registrar or Provincial Information Department. This Tribunal would work under the supervision of Retired District & Sessions Judge.

Irshad Ahmed Arif and Ijaz ul Haq said that written proposals would soon be presented to the government on the new bill from the platform of CPNE.

