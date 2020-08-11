UrduPoint.com
Press Registrar Visits Printing Presses, Newspaper Offices

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

BATKHELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Press Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Attaul Haq along with Regional Information Officer Malakand, Hussain Ahmad paid visits to different printing presses and offices of local newspapers the other day here.

At the occasion he told the owners of printing press and newspapers that under provincial law 2013 registration of newspapers, printing press and editions was must and those failing to do so will be considered as illegal.

He stressed upon printing press and newspapers owners to contact regional information offices without wasting any time and get their businesses registered otherwise stern legal action will be initiated against the violators.

On the occasion they also visited the offices of Global Post and Manind Aaina and held meetings with editors of these newspapers.

The Registrar said local newspapers play a key role in highlighting issues of local people and areas adding the newspapers from Malakand should also add their share in this cause.

Meanwhile, the Press Registrar visited the Regional Information Office Malakand and inspected the registration process of newspapers and other official affairs.

