ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said no press release of the today's Federal Cabinet meeting was issued.

"The news circulating in the media regarding the Cabinet's press release is not correct," she said in a news statement.

She said the federal ministers had held a press conference about the federal cabinet meeting earlier in the day and shared details with media in this regard.