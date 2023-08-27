Press Release on power tariffs related meeting shortly: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said that a press release on an "important meeting" held earlier in the day on power tariffs would be shared with media shortly.

He, in a tweet, said that the meeting on power tariffs and other allied issues was presided over by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

A day earlier, the minister told the media that PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had called a high-level meeting on Sunday to address the concerns related to the electricity pricing.

He said that all stakeholders within the power sector would participate in the meeting.